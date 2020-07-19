A child has died after a kayaking incident in the Waikato.

Two children were believed to have been kayaking with their father in water at Kaiaua yesterday afternoon when the kayak has capsized.

A police spokesperson today said one person had died.

Police were called to three people in the water near Miranda about 3.30pm yesterday after a kayak capsized off the coast.

"At around 5pm two children were flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland, where one of them has since died.



"Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident."

The Kaiaua Volunteer Rural Fire Force was also called to the scene.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Dallas Ramsey said firefighters assisted rescue helicopter staff at the scene.