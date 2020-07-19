Police have arrested a youth in relation to a violent Hamilton robbery of a bottle store which saw two victims left nursing injuries.

Thirsty Liquor bottle store and Cambridge Rd dairy were targeted in simultaneous aggravated robberies by a group of six people on Tuesday night.

Faces masked and armed with weapons including a machete, hockey stick and screwdriver, three offenders went into each store at 6.50pm.

Thirsty Liquor manager Karun Mittal was confronted by the men in his store and beaten about the head and body both in and outside the store.

Advertisement

Neighbouring business owners David and Carol Ye ran to help Mittal. However, David Ye was beaten and struck by the person with the screwdriver.

The incident at the bottle store was captured on CCTV footage, which has since gone viral on social media.

Ye was hospitalised but back at work on Wednesday. On Friday he was still nursing a swollen temple and cuts to his arm. Meanwhile, Mittal was using a crutch due to a leg injury.

Hamilton Police Acting Detective Sergeant Simon Moore said this afternoon that a youth has since been arrested for their alleged role in the robberies at the businesses, as well as one at Ngaruawahia earlier in the week.

Thirsty Liquor store manager Karun Mittal and Hillcrest Kitchen Fish and Chips owner David Ye, reunited on Friday. Photo / Belinda Feek

The young person will appear in the Hamilton Youth Court tomorrow facing five aggravated robbery charges

Another young person had also been arrested and charged in connection with an aggravated robbery earlier in the week.

Police thanked the community for their assistance in the arrests.

Moore said officers were currently "following positive lines of inquiry in relation to the outstanding offenders".