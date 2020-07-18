Sixteen organisations working with people battling mental health or addiction challenges because of Covid-19 will benefit from a share of $200,000.

Grants up to $20,000 had recently been called for by the Ministry of Health's Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund to help those affected by the impacts of Covid-19.

Mental health and addiction deputy director general Robyn Shearer said the charities and groups on the receiving end of the funding provided a wide range of support for those at more risk including older people, Māori, Pasifika, new parents, young people, rural communities, rainbow and Asian communities and people with a background as migrants and refugees.

"Communities have a wealth of knowledge, skills and resources that are best suited to the people they are there to help. Communities know what they need. That's why funds like this are so important in supporting communities to help themselves," Shearer said.

Advertisement

The winning charities and groups were spread across Aotearoa's geographical centres and regions, and their funded services and initiatives were community-led by design.

The Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund has been welcomed by mental health and addictions-focused charities and community groups at a time when need has been high and people in need of assistance isolated.

Shaun Robinson, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, which is administering the fund, said they had been impressed the different groups and charities had continued to provide help and services in conditions of "high stress and uncertainty".

"We've been impressed with how deftly charities and community groups have pivoted their services during Covid-19 to help those of us living with mental health and addictions challenges shine.

"The Whai Ora, Whiti Ora Fund is a much-needed boost for these groups that will allow them to continue, or start to, support, connect and inform diverse communities in the ways that work best for them."

The fund was designed to help charities and community groups support their communities over the coming three months, which continues to be a time of uncertainty for many.

The services and initiatives funded include: Māori counselling and support services for rural communities; weekly support programmes for men; arts therapy for children; online engagement and connection activities for Pasifika communities; a perinatal depression recovery programme for new mothers; community programmes enabling whânau to assist loved ones in their recovery; programmes helping older people to access online resources and services; translated resources around support services in seven Asian languages; a digital peer support programme for young women of colour and a community support group led by people identifying as both rainbow and a refugee or asylum seeker.

Getting a hand

1. Able Charity Trust, Dunedin

2. Akaroa Resource Collective Trust, Akaroa Heartlands

3. Asian Family Services, Auckland/Wellington

4. Creative Kids Trust Board, Blenheim

5. Family Support Services Kaiwaka/Mangawhai Inc, Kaiwaka/Mangawhai/Maungatoroto/ Wellsford

6. He Waka Taiora, South Auckland

7. Loss and Grief Support Trust, Southland

8. Mother's Helpers, Auckland

9. Nga Manga Puriri Trust, Northland

10. Pacific Island Synod, Nationwide

11. Rainbow Path, Auckland/Wellington

12. Te Aroha Noa Community Services, Palmerston North

13. Te Poho Collective- supported by Mahitahi Trust, Nationwide

14. Te Roopu Taurima, South Auckland

15. Turning Point Trust, Tauranga

16. Waiheke Adult Literacy Inc, Waiheke Island

Advertisement