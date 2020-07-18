Some of National's Hutt South MP Chris Bishop's election hoardings have been destroyed less than a day after they were put up.

Bishop, who is National's infrastructures and transport spokesman, posted photos of the damaged billboards on his Facebook page.

"Gutting to see some dickhead(s) do this to our signs not even 24 hours after they were put up," he said.

One of the flattened billboards.

"Of course every other party's signs were left totally intact."

Long-time National MP Judith Collins has emerged victorious in tonight's leadership vote and is determined to win back the treasury benches come September 19. Video: Chris Tarpey / Mark Mitchell

Chris Bishop says it's "gutting" to see his hoardings destroyed. Photo / Supplied

Bishop had two days ago just declared support for new National leader Judith Collins' massive $31 billion dollar plan to improve infrastructure in the upper half of the North Island.

Collins had also said a National government would repeal the Resource Management Act completely and replace it with new law.

Bishop said in an interview these were "pricey ... but worth it".

Hutt South MP Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

In June, it was revealed Bishop had lobbied for the release of two sisters from border facilities early so they could visit their dying parent.

The sisters later tested positive for coronavirus.