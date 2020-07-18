Drivers in Northland are being advised to delay travel after severe flooding has closed several roads.

State Highway 1 south of Whangarei is down to one lane after a washout near Loop Rd, NZTA reports.

The Mangamuka Gorge to Kaitaia on SH1 has been closed by slips.

Other roads across the region are affected by slips and flooding and crews are out checking bridges are safe and free of flood debris, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult.

"Our advice is for people to delay their travel if possible as our crews work across the network to make it safe for all road users. We know there will be families wanting to get home from school holidays, but safety is our priority."

SH11 from Paihia to Kawakawa remains closed due to a slip near Opua. One lane briefly opened past the slip this afternoon but was closed again because the road surface was slippery and unsafe, NZTA report.

They say crews expect to have this open later this evening.

Further south on SH11, the road is closed by flooding at Taumarere.

MetService says localised downpours and thunderstorms are still possible in Northland today, tomorrow and into next week.

There will be heavy showers but not as severe as yesterday, MetService reports.

Hori-Hoult said roads were expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

"Our crews will continue to reassess and open roads when it is safe to do so. However, with the continuing rain and high tide expected at 6pm, there could be further road closures."

She asked people to be kind and follow the instructions of the road crews to keep everybody safe.

"If they have closed the road it is for a very good reason and people should not try to drive through the closure point.

"Motorists should delay their journeys and check the Waka Kotahi travel information website for latest updates. Plan your journey before setting off and allow extra time."

State highway road closures:

• SH1 closed from Mangamuka - Okaihau to Victoria Valley Rd by slips and flooding.

• SH1 flooding at Moerewa.

• SH1 partially closed by flooding at Whakapara.

• SH11 flooding at Taumarere between Opua and Kawakawa.

• SH12 flooding at Taheke Bridge.

• SH15 flooding at Poroti and Ruakaka River bridge.

• South of Whangarei on SH1, flooding near the Loop Rd intersections. Stop/go traffic management in place with the road reduced to one lane.

• SH1 (Western Hills Drive between Selwyn Ave and Manse St) in Whangarei. A slip is still blocking one of four lanes.