A complaint has been laid with police after Labour volunteers were spotted taking down New Conservative election hoardings in Auckland.

But Labour says it was a misunderstanding and a signs coordinator has apologised.

A New Conservative supporter posted on Facebook saying they'd seen two ripped signs on a fence while passing Great North Rd.

"I pulled over thought to take a photo but shockingly it was gone and on the ground into pieces already. A couple was replacing them with their Labour Party signs", Frans Van Schie posted.

Police confirmed they received a complaint regarding the matter and were assessing the report.

Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni says there was no ill intention. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Kelston MP Carmel Sepuloni has addressed the complaint via Facebook.

She said the volunteers got permission to put signs up where there were some New Conservative signs.

"The Conservative Party signs were flapping around because they had been half ripped off so my two volunteers took them off. No ill intention."

She said the volunteers apologised and her signs coordinator rang to apologise to the person who made the complaint.

"Main thing is we do recognise the amount of work each party puts in to signage during this period and would never set out to damage or remove signs for political advantage.

"Now my team members are aware that even if they are damaged, best to just leave other parties' signs so that the wrong impression isn't gained by removing or trying to fix them", Sepuloni said.

The New Conservative Party has been approached for comment.