By RNZ

A teenager who escaped from an Auckland youth justice facility with convicted murderer Haami Hanara will appear in the Manukau Youth Court today.

Sean Ratu and Hanara escaped from the facility in Wiri on July 4.

Ratu was found by the police at a Manurewa address last night.

The 17-year-old is charged with escaping from lawful custody.

Hanara was caught separately last week.