A man has been seriously hurt after a car crashed into a power pole in West Auckland overnight.

Police at the scene said alcohol had been a factor in the crash that took place about 2.35am on Sabulite Rd in Kelston.

A small hatchback hit a power pole in Kelston in West Auckland overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The injured man was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

"One male has taken to hospital with a head injury, the other is assisting with inquiries," police said.

Advertisement

The small hatchback lost control on Sabulite Rd in Kelston. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"At this stage his injuries are serious. We can confirm alcohol was a factor."

"The vehicle has lost control around 50km/h and collided with the pole."

The car was not stolen or being pursued by officers, police said.