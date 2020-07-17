A person has died after a medical event caused a crash on an Auckland motorway during the evening commute.

The person was travelling north in a Land Rover on the Southern Motorway when it crashed just north of Papakura.

It is not yet known what caused the medical event.

As a result of the crash traffic is crawling in both directions of the Southern Motorway.

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) warned drivers to expect delays due to the crash between Papakura and Takanini.

Witnesses said they saw a Land Rover had crashed into the middle barrier of the motorway and members of the public were holding up a tarpaulin blocking people from seeing the victim.

A witness at the scene said directly opposite the crash two cars travelling south had also collided.

"It looks like they might have been gawking at the crash and lost control themselves," the witness said.

"Also vehicles have crashed opposite on the southbound lane, traffic is crawling in both directions," the witness said.

Two ambulances, one fire crew and police were at the scene.

NZTA tweeted that the crash had been cleared but that traffic in both directions was slow.

Elsewhere, NZTA reported that a breakdown was blocking the left lane southbound on the Victoria Park Flyover, just after the exit to Fanshawe St.

At 5.15pm the breakdown had been cleared.

UPDATE 5:20PM

A breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge during rush-hour was also causing delays before being cleared by 5pm.

SH1 AKL HBR BRIDGE, SOUTHBOUND - 5:00PM

UPDATE 5:15PM

