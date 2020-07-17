New Zealand First leader Winston Peters will use his party conference this weekend to reveal some of the "silly ideas" which he is taking credit for torpedoing at the cabinet table.

He also plans to "let New Zealand know what really happened" with some Government policies during the campaign trail over the coming weeks.

The NZ First leader, and Deputy Prime Minister, has hinted that he will be unveiling some sizable economic and social policies when he takes the stage on tomorrow afternoon as well.

Speaking ahead of the two-day conference, Peters said his speech would have a "highly persuasive narrative".

But the plight of the National party will no doubt be front of mind as party members meet today.

Peters yesterday took aim at National, saying he has "never seen a political circus like this in my life".

Peters entered politics in 1979 as a National MP.

NZ First leader Winston Peters makes an exit after a pre-budget racing announcement at Parliament. Photo / POOL

"I've never seen such a cacophony of egos… in my whole political career."

As well as pitching new policy, Peters will also be taking stock of the past three years.

Peters said NZ First had been "a seriously, stable, common sense force in this coalition – a handbreak for silly ideas and a serious accelerator for good ideas" over that period.

NZ First has taken credit for stopping some of these "silly ideas" in the past.

For example, senior NZ First Minister Shane Jones said the fact that his party stopped the Government from implementing a capital gains tax (CGT) was a "trophy".

And in recent weeks, NZ First has publically spoken about how their ministers prevented a green car feebate scheme – a policy championed by the Green Party.

Peters said that he plans on making more of these "silly ideas" that his party has blocked known on the campaign trail.

His plan, he said, is to "let New Zealand know what really happened".

The strategy comes as NZ First remains well under the 5 per cent threshold in opinion polls. If it fails to push past this level, or win an electorate seat, the party won't be back in Parliament.

Predictably, Peters did not want to talk about public polls.

He was also, at first, reluctant to talk about the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation into the handling of donations to the NZ First Foundation.

The outcome of the Serious Fraud Office's investigation into the donation will be announced before September 19, election day.

Peters said he was not worried, and added that the saga was attempted to "try and take New Zealand First out".

"We know it's actually watertight. So am I concerned? No."

He said when the SFO released its investigation he expected "total exoneration" for NZ First and the foundation.