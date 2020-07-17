David Ye didn't think twice about going to help a liquor store worker who was being attacked by two men with a machete and a screwdriver.

Even as they turned on him - repeatedly stabbing them in his hand - he wasn't afraid.

It was only when Ye viewed CCTV footage later on he realised how close he came to being seriously harmed.

The video footage showed the Hillcrest Kitchen fish and chip shop owner running to help Thirsty Liquor manager Karun Mittal who was attacked by two men wielding a machete and screwdriver on Tuesday night.

Mittal was walking out of the chiller of the store when he was set upon. He ran outside while a third man helped himself to booze.

The men emptied the tills and trays of cigarettes while one kept coming after Mittal.

It was then that Ye saw what was going on, grabbed a chair and ran outside to try and defend Mittal.

He was attacked by a man armed with a screwdriver who repeatedly punched him with the screwdriver in his hand.

Ye's wife, Carol, then ran out and scared the men off her husband, and they then drove off.

Police confirmed the offenders were behind two simultaneous aggravated robberies of the liquor store and the neighbouring Cambridge Rd dairy at 6.50pm that night.

Mittal, who still requires the assistance of a crutch after being kicked in the leg, told the Weekend Herald although the incident seemed to happen quite quickly, at the time he wasn't quite sure whether to run for his life or try and hold the robbers in the store until police arrived.

Thirsty Liquor manager Karun Mittal still needs the support of one crutch while David Ye, owner of Hillcrest Kitchen Fish and Chips, remains a bit battered and bruised. Photo / Belinda Feek

He called Ye his "hero" saying there were many people standing around nearby yet none came to help.

But Ye was quick to dismiss any praise, instead passing it on to his wife who he says saved his life.

"That's when the guy with the red jacket backed off," he said.

Ye was hospitalised after the incident after taking a knock to the head and suffering cut wounds on his arm.

One of the offenders grabs bottles of spirits from Thirsty Liquor. Photo / Waikato police

However, he was back at work on Wednesday with Carol.

They said it wasn't until afterwards that the enormity of what happened sank in, especially after watching the video footage and how close the screwdriver came to seriously injuring Ye.

"It was like 'whoa'," Ye said.

Yesterday he still had a swollen temple and a sore arm but he praised his wife, calling her "brave" for also coming out to help.

Carol Ye said the community had been very supportive. As the Weekend Herald spoke to the pair, one resident dropped off freshly baked muffins, while the landlord of the buildings also dropped by to check in on the pair.

Police yesterday said they were yet to make any arrests in connection with the robberies.

However, they were still keen to hear from anyone who might have seen anything or know those involved.

One offender, armed with a machete, takes off with bottles of booze, while another grabs trays of cigarettes. Photo / Waikato police

The offenders stole a large quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash tills before leaving in the two stolen cars - a white Mazda Familia station wagon and a white Honda Civic, Moore said.

• Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 200714/6434, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.