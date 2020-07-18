Tonight's whopping Lotto combined prize pool of $19.3 million is the highest jackpot since lockdown.

On Wednesday night both Powerball and Strike rolled over, meaning $19.3m is up for grabs tonight.

Powerball has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $18m.

Lotto First Division will be $1m.

Strike will be a comfortable $300,000.

Marie Winfield from Lotto said: "It's the highest jackpot since our $50 million Must Be Won draw on February 29."

That draw saw two lucky winners from Auckland and Hawke's Bay each take home $25.1 million.

Winfield said that, before the nationwide lockdown, 75 per cent of sales were from stores and only 25 per cent were through MyLotto or the Lotto NZ App.

Now, 39 per cent of sales are purchased online, while 61 per cent are still purchasing in store.

The owner of Matua Dairy in Tauranga said "nothing has changed", however, and Lotto customers were still coming into the store to purchase tickets.

All Lotto tickets were sold online during the level 4 lockdown while Lotto shops and Lotto counters where physically closed during the nationwide measures to counter the Covid-19 pandemic.

Winfield recommended hopeful punters buy their tickets early as Lotto is "expecting lot of interest in tonight's draw".

2019 Powerball winner statistics

•56 per cent of winners said they'd keep working after their win and 13 per cent said it was too early to decide.

•81 per cent of winners bought a new house.

•100 per cent of winners helped family and friends with their winnings.

•50 per cent of winners helped charities.

•75 per cent of winners indulged in some international travel.

Interesting facts about Lotto's big winners

•85 per cent of big winners kept working, remaining in the same job as before their win.

•98 per cent of big winners still regularly buy Lotto tickets.

•73 per cent of big winners surveyed won with a Lucky Dip ticket.

•32 per cent were in their Lotto store when they found out they won, 27 per cent checked online and 26 per cent were watching the live Lotto draw.

•19 per cent only told their other half, 31 per cent told their immediate family, 8 per cent told everybody and 5 per cent kept it to themselves.

•23 per cent kept the winning ticket in their purse or wallet, 11 per cent in a drawer, and 5 per cent under their pillow.

Previous winners' advice

•Think before you spend: It's best to spend some time to think about your win and what you really want to do with the money before you start forking out.

•Secrecy: Be really careful who you decide to tell about your good fortune.

•Financial advice: Getting help from a professional, they know what they're up to.

•Have fun: It's important to remember to take time to do the things you've always wanted to do for fun, once you've locked in funds for the future.