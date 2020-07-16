Police believe six offenders, armed with a hockey stick, machete and screwdriver, conducted two simultaneous robberies in the Hillcrest shopping area in Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Simon Moore said the two aggravated robberies happened at the same time on Tuesday night.

Moore said police believe six armed offenders arrived together at the Hillcrest shops in two stolen vehicles.

"Three alleged offenders went into the Thirsty Liquor Store and three targeted the Cambridge Road Dairy.

"The dairy owner was punched several times during the robbery.

"Meanwhile, the owner of the Thirsty Liquor Store was threatened with a hockey stick."

A member of the public, who witnessed the liquor store robbery and went to help was stabbed with a screwdriver outside the store as the group escaped, he said.

"They stole a large quantity of cigarettes, alcohol and cash tills before leaving in the two stolen vehicles - a white Mazda Familia stationwagon and a white Honda Civic," Moore said.

One robber was armed with a machete during the liquor store robbery.

The dairy owner and the witness were treated for their injuries and are recovering, he said.

All the victims have been offered support.

"Due to the serious nature of this offending it's imperative we identify those involved as soon as possible.

"We encourage the public to come forward with any information that can help us locate them and hold them accountable.

"There will be people out there who know who these alleged offenders are.

"Do the right thing and get in touch to help us identify them."

- Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 200714/6434 alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.