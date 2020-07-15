Donations for the family involved in a fatal house fire in Christchurch on Tuesday night have reached over $100,000.

The devastating fire ripped through a Burwood property claiming the lives of two children.

Eight-year-old Brayden was rescued by firefighters during search and rescue operations, but died later.

Scenes at the Christchurch house fire which claimed the lives of two children. Photo/Supplied

His nine-month-old sister Arianna was found dead in what emergency services described as an "unsurvivable" fire in her bedroom.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand assistant area commander Mike Bowden told the Herald it is believed four children and their father were inside the property when the fire started.

Bowden said Arianna was in the room where the fire was most intense, and her sibling was found in the doorway outside this room.

More than 2300 donations have been made to a Givealittle page set up to support the Christchurch family.

The Givealittle page was set up on Wednesday by Brayden's aunty Ashley Looyer.

"Your donations will help the family of Brayden and Arianna cover funeral costs and help them get back on their feet without the financial burden that will accompany this horrific loss," the page reads.

Many people expressed their condolences on the page, leaving messages of sympathy and love flooding in.

One donor said: "No words can express the sadness I feel for you."

Another donor said: "Fly high angels."

In an interview with the Press in Christchurch, Brayden's grandmother, Angela Martin, said the children's mother, Nicole Mulligan, had called her in an hysterical state soon after the fire in Vivian St, Burwood on Tuesday night.

Last night, a devastating house fire ripped through the house of a Christchurch family. Photo/Supplied

"She said to me, 'my babies have died, I'm having a nightmare'."

Nicole's partner Des Cooke, the father of Arianna, had rescued two of the four children in the house but flames and smoke forced him and a neighbour to retreat as they tried to save the other two.

"Des heroically saved the lives of his two other young children and suffered injuries himself after re-entering the burning house in an attempt to save Brayden and Arianna," says a Givealittle page set up for the family."

NZ Gift of Love and Strength a Christchurch-based charity is taking donations for the family, which can be dropped of at the local Little Explorers Preschool.