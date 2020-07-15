New National leader Judith Collins' "minor" reshuffle today has now become major after two of the party's most experienced MPs quit.

Nikki Kaye and Amy Adams have both confirmed their resignations today and will not contest the September election.

Kaye was expected to retain her Auckland Central electorate, where she has previously beaten Jacinda Ardern twice.

Adams had already announced she would be leaving politics but had changed her mind when Todd Muller became leader.

Advertisement

The loss of two experienced and high-profile female MPs presents a significant headache for Collins, who is due to announce her reshuffle at Parliament at 10am today.

Earlier today Collins thanked Kaye and Amy Adams for their "incredible contributions at very senior levels with consistent dedication to their work and to their constituencies".



"They are both highly skilled professionals who will continue to make a difference in their next careers," Collins said.

"I thank them for everything they have done for the National Party and New Zealand politics over the years, and I wish them the very best for the future."

Kaye: Step up or step out

Kaye told Newstalk ZB this morning that her breast cancer fight had taught her that life can change in a moment.

"I have always believed you step up or step out," she told Mike Yardley.

"I couldn't predict the events with Todd [Muller].

"Breast cancer has given me a lens on life that is different from other people. Life is very short," said Kaye, who added that she was "OK" health-wise.

She said she felt the "weight of responsibility" quitting so close to the September 19 election, and would fight to help National win.

Advertisement

"People will always find a reason to ask you to stay but I have given 12 years of my life to public service. I have given it everything. I have worked incredibly long hours and I think I'm allowed to choose a decision that's best for me."

Kaye, National's deputy leader for 53 days, described the pressure of leadership as "intense" but said she was "absolutely up for it".

"While it's been a hard period, you have the Hamish Walker situation and obviously the nature of Todd's circumstances - they're difficult but I think I'm absolutely up for that," she said.

Kaye said there were "some extraordinary events that were out of our control" but it was the right thing to step-up to the leadership.

Adams: 'Judith has my full support'

Adams said today she would not accept a ranking on the National Party list.

"Last year I made the decision that I would retire at this election and accordingly I did not seek nomination for the seat of Selwyn that I have held for 12 years. In May I was asked to stay on as a list-only candidate and take on the role of co-ordinating our Covid-19 Recovery policy framework," she said in a statement.

Advertisement

"As I said at that time I decided to stay because with the scale of challenges the country was facing, I saw being able to contribute in this way as an honour and a role I could not turn down.

"With Todd Muller's decision to resign the leadership the most important issue for our party was to get a strong and effective leadership team in place without delay and I am proud at the way in which the caucus managed this. I am in no doubt that in Judith Collins we have the right leader for the challenges ahead and Judith and the team have my full support.

"My time as an MP for the National Party and as the MP for Selwyn has been an honour and a privilege and I remain humbled and grateful at the opportunity I've had to serve this country."