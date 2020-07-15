New Zealand Search and Rescue is set to get an extra $58.4 million to help organisations continue to save Kiwis' lives.

Transport Minister Phil Twyford made the announcement last night as four Auckland rescue groups were awarded the prestigious NZSAR Gold Award for Operational Activity after battling to save three lives, including a child, after their boat flipped at Port Waikato last year.

Crews from Karioitahi Surf Life Saving Club, Coastguard Waiuku, Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust, NZ Police Air Support Unit and Coastguard Papakura fought to save the trio in pitch black, icy cold conditions on May 25.

READ MORE:

• Woman, boy recovering after massive rescue from Port Waikato coast

• Summer road trip: Auckland to Port Waikato

• Helicopter search and rescue operation after military plane crash reported near Port Waikato

Advertisement

Rescuers performed CPR on a woman in her 30s multiple times as she was airlifted to Auckland Hospital after she and a boy were plucked from ice-cold waters off the Port Waikato coast.

The woman and a 7-year-old were both hypothermic but managed to survive. The pair were with a man when their boat flipped and stalled when negotiating the bar, tossing them into the freezing water.

Twyford acknowledged the actions of all involved and said the new batch of funding would help them continue to perform rescues like those in the future.

"We have one of the largest search and rescue areas stretching more than 30 million square miles," he told those at the awards. "That means that NZ Search and Rescue play a vital role in helping Kiwis stay safe in the outdoors which is why I'm pleased to announce additional funding of $58.4m for NZSAR over the next 4 years."

At the time, Westpac Rescue Helicopter paramedic Casey Drum said the incident was one of the most "challenging" rescues of his career. Photo / File

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was on the beach at Port Waikato on the Saturday night. Photo / Karioitahi Surf Lifesaving Club

"This 112 per cent funding boost ... will support the courageous team of more than 11,000 rescuers, 955 of whom are volunteers, to help out the rest of the team of 5 million."



It would build on the $60.5 million for Coastguard NZ and Surf Life Saving NZ, and the $2 million for Water Safety NZ announced in Budget 2020.

The funding was also additional to around $54 million already allocated for search and rescue in this four year period.

"Non-governmental organisations such as LandSAR, Coastguard, Surf Life Saving NZ and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications have been affected by the pandemic. This funding increase will help support them during our economic recovery.



"Between July 2018 and June 2019, 144 lives were saved, 800 people were assisted and 653 people were rescued through the work of the sector. This is through the dedicated work of more than 11,000 people involved in the sector – 95 per cent of whom are volunteers."

The funding would also help promote and target water safety which was a critical issue for New Zealand, he said.

Advertisement

"Recreational boating is New Zealand's largest maritime sector group with over 1.5 million people involved and today's boost will also support water safety and outdoor safety awareness. This is especially important given last year's spike in boating-related deaths," Twyford said.

Drowning was a leading cause of recreational death and the third highest cause of accidental death, he said.