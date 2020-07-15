The National Party is set to be rocked by another high-profile resignation today with former deputy leader and Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye expected to announce her departure from politics.

She has already been selected for her seat of Auckland Central, which she has held since 2012, and will stay on until the September 19 election.

She stood down as deputy when the caucus held an emergency meeting to elect Judith Collins to replace Todd Muller as leader.

Muller suddenly resigned on Tuesday morning under the strain of the job, saying he realised he was not the right person to lead the Opposition and it was affecting his health.

Collins is due to have a press conference at Parliament this morning to announce her reshuffle. She originally tipped it as a "minor" reshuffle to allocate the portfolios held by herself and new deputy Gerry Brownlee.

But with the dumping of health spokesman Michael Woodhouse and now the departure of Kaye, the education spokeswoman and a former education minister, the minor revamp has turned into a big exercise.

Kaye, 40, has been at the vanguard of the urban liberal arm of the National caucus, promoting gay marriage and euthanasia, and is an important figure within the party. She stepped down as a minister in the John Key Government to fight breast cancer. Her exit will be a major blow for Collins and the party, who are already losing former deputy PM Paula Bennett and deputy Speaker and former minister Anne Tolley.

Nikki Kaye was adamant yesterday she would announce her exit, in spite of efforts to dissuade her. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It is understood several people have tried to dissuade Kaye from quitting or at least to put more distance between the decision and the events of the past 10 days but she is adamant.

She has come in for some criticism over the handling of the Covid patient privacy breach scandal, which led to the imminent resignation of first-term MP Hamish Walker from politics at the election and which appeared to place intolerable strain on Muller.

Walker and Woodhouse both received details of Covid-19 patients from former party president Michelle Boag, who got it in her capacity as acting chief of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. She has resigned from that role and from the party.

Walker forwarded them to media outlets and finally confessed to being the source, which cost him his job.

Woodhouse did not forward it to news media, but confessed to Muller about having received it from Boag four days after first seeing news reports about it. Muller asked Kaye and his No 3 Amy Adams to handle the Woodhouse issue.

Reports emerged last night from National that Woodhouse had wanted to put out a statement on Wednesday saying he also had received the patient material, but that Adams and Kaye had wanted him to wait until later in the week.

In the event, he put out his statement on Friday. Collins replaced him yesterday as health spokesman with Whangārei MP Shane Reti.

Kaye would almost certainly not be quitting politics had Muller remained as leader. In that respect the privacy breach scandal can be linked to four resignations: Walker, Muller, Boag, and Kaye.

Kaye defeated Judith Tizard for the traditional Labour stronghold of Auckland Central in 2008, then twice beat Jacinda Ardern, now the Prime Minister, and held it again in 2017.

Greens list MP Chloe Swarbrick is contesting the seat, as is NZ First list MP Jenny Marcroft and Labour's 2017 candidate, lawyer Helen White, who was 1581 votes behind Kaye.