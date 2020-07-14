A Queenstown man accused of escaping from hotel quarantine in Hamilton to buy beer and wine has reappeared in court today.

Instead of spending his last four nights at the Distinction Hotel, 52-year-old Martin James McVicar has been in prison after allegedly cutting through fence ties and walking 10 minutes up the road to buy a four pack of Leffe Blonde and a bottle of red wine.

Martin McVicar, of Queenstown, appearing via audio visual link in the Hamilton District Court last week. He is back in court today as his quarantine period has now finished. Photo / Christine Cornege

He faces charges of intentional damage of a 52-inch TV and intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility and purchasing alcohol.

However, details of what happened in the hearing were suppressed by Judge Josephine Bouchier.

McVicar will reappear in court at a later date.