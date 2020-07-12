A person is seriously injured after a three-vehicle smash in south Auckland last night in a horror weekend on New Zealand roads.

Police say emergency services were called to a serious crash on Beach Rd, Pahurehure, about 9.10pm.

One of those in the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The person remained in a serious condition, said a police spokesperson.

It's been a nightmare weekend on the roads with five deaths in 48 hours.

Advertisement

In two of the crashes cars plunged off the road and down banks. Two people died after their car plunged into Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua, on Saturday afternoon and a person was killed after a people-mover crashed down a bank in North Otago yesterday.

A person died in Waikato Hospital after a campervan and car collided yesterday afternoon at Waihi and another person was killed last night in a single-vehicle smash in Marlborough.

Following last night's serious crash in South Auckland, vehicles travelling in the area were diverted away from the accident scene with drivers asked to avoid the area if possible.

This morning police said Beach Rd was now open, with the crash unit completing a scene examination into the cause of the accident overnight.