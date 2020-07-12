Vector has confirmed majority of customers affected by a major Auckland power outage have had their power restored by 2.10pm.

The major power outage has taken out electricity in five Auckland suburbs - and is causing chaos at the new Newmarket Westfield mall.

Vector confirmed the major Auckland power outage has affected Epsom, Grafton, Parnell, Remuera and Newmarket.

The company is responding to a power outage "affecting parts of suburbs in central Auckland including Newmarket and Remuera," Vector said in a statement.

Advertisement

"A crew is onsite with another in transit. At this stage we are not able to confirm the cause.

"We thank those affected for their patience and encourage people to register for updates and follow progress on our website."

A Vector spokesman did not have information on how many customers were affected by the outage and was waiting for further updates.

A major power outage has hit five suburbs in Auckland, including Newmarket. Photo / Vector

Power went out at the Westfield Newmarket shopping mall. At around 2:20pm, a shopper told the Herald the power had just been restored and that congestion in the area was beginning to ease.

Earlier, one person at Westfield Newmarket said it was "like a sh** show with retailers and restaurants trying to work out how to deal with punters."

A man who was shopping at Countdown in the Westfield Newmarket mall said he saw lights flicker at 1.15pm.

"Retail staff were guarding their merchandise as stores rely on electronic doors."

Power outage at TimeZone in Newmarket. Photo / Supplied

Another shopper who was at the time eating in the on the top floor foodcourt of the mall said employees were collecting contact details of those eating as no payments could be made.

Advertisement

"The place is in darkness, food court in chaos."

Once power came back on, shoppers were returning to eateries to pay their bills.

A man at Timezone with his family said it was a "mad rush" inside the mall.

Shoppers wait outside stores while the power is out at Westfield Newmarket mall. Photo / Max Middleton

"Lots of people caught mid game without power," he said.

"Staff don't really know what to do. Looks like entire block is out as traffic lights are gone too."

A Westfield spokesman said the company had been in touch with Vector which reported that a "large area of the city" was without power.

The Westfield Newmarket mall is in darkness and shops can't accept electronic payments while a power outage affects a large area of Auckland. Photo / Max Middleton

"It's affecting a large area of the city and we are affected. A large number of people are working towards reinstatement," he said.

An Auckland Transport representative said that public transport was still running.

"The trains have their own power source.

"People need to follow normal traffic rules."

A spokeswoman for Westfield mall repeatedly refused to say whether the power was still on, saying only the mall remained "open and operational".

When pushed, she told the Herald all questions about the power outage would have to be directed to Vector.

Police are not taking any immediate action in relation to the power cut.

"Police are aware and are monitoring but at this stage it doesn't appear we are required to respond in any notable capacity. Police will respond if and as needed," said a spokesperson.