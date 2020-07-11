The police dive squad will this morning start an underwater search for the occupants of a vehicle that plunged into water near Lake Rotoma yesterday.

Police were called to the single-car incident on State Highway 30 near the lake at 12.40pm.

Last night they said they had not been able to establish how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It is understood the specialist divers will go into the water early this morning.

Police are expected to release more information on Sunday.