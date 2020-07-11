A brawl involving about 20 people erupted after a premier club rugby game in West Auckland this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the fight at Shadbolt Park in New Lynn about 4.30pm.

"St John were alerted but we don't know if there were any injuries or the extent of those possible injuries," a police spokeswoman said.

She said shortly after police arrived the fight had been broken up and everyone had dispersed.

Auckland Rugby's referee manager Cody Neilson confirmed one of his referees had reported an event happened at Shadbolt Park well after the final whistle had been called.

"That's all the details I have at the moment."

The Herald is awaiting official comment from Auckland Rugby.

Last year, officials investigated an all-in brawl between Auckland high school students at a weekend rugby match that left school officials feeling "let down".

The brawl between Tamaki College 1st XV and Mangere College 1st XV players ignited after the two teams finished the game at Tamaki College and led to police being called out.

Mangere College principal Tom Webb said at the time: "We are following up with the players involved and their families and a report has been made to Auckland Rugby and College Sport.

"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and not what our school stands for. I feel very let down by the individuals involved."

Police said officers visited the school after the altercation between the two teams.

Auckland Rugby said at the time it was "committed to providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all of our rugby whanau".