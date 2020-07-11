A rugby player has been flown to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries after being hurt at the Ōtorohanga Sports Club this afternoon.

The man aged in his 20s was attended to by St John Ambulance officers before the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew him to hospital about 1.15pm, an Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust spokesman said.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the man had serious injuries.

No one from the sports club could be contacted, but club member Stephen Wilshier earlier told Stuff the player was hurt in the Blue Bull under 85kg v Fraser Tech game.