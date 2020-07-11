With school holidays in full swing, parents will want to get their kids outdoors early in the week to enjoy some bursts of sunshine before the miserable weather returns.

Aucklanders are expected to get warmer than usual temperatures, close to 16C, on Monday and Tuesday, before rain is due to hit the city on Wednesday.

The rest of the country is forecast to get fine spells early in the week but Wellington and most of the North Island's east coast towns will need to wrap up warm as cooler conditions are expected over the coming days.

Skiers and snowboarders will be pleased to know a new dusting of snow is expected this week but drivers should be warned many of the South Island roads could close as a result.

Advertisement

Lewis Pass in the Canterbury district is likely to get snow showers overnight between 10pm and 3am Monday. About 1cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 700 metres, MetService said.

Many South Island high roads and passes are expected to see some snow during Sunday and Monday. This graphic indicates those roads which are likely to see snow. For the exact details including forecast amounts and times go to https://t.co/aIkbAHKg1S ^AB pic.twitter.com/0HmRQrXyed — MetService (@MetService) July 10, 2020

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said a strong front was moving down the South Island today, bringing heavy rainfall warnings and possible thunderstorms to Buller, Fiordland, Canterbury and Otago.

Showers in the South Island were expected to ease Monday afternoon, MetService says.

By Wednesday, it gets "a little more complex" and there is a "strong North Island and South Island divide", Best said.

He said midweek a cold blast will be making its way to New Zealand's North Island west coast shores from the Tasman Sea.

"It brings humid and wet north-westerlies winds to Northland and will spread down to Auckland, whereas the rest of the country will experience cooler southerlies."

On Thursday and Friday, weather for most of the country will become "unsettled".

Parents will want to get their children outdoors early this week before the weather is expected to pack it in. Photo / Alex Burton

Yesterday marked the driest day of the week.

Advertisement

In the past seven days, the Hūnua Ranges received a total of 52mm of rainfall, while the Waitākere Ranges had 55.5mm.

Watercare says since the start of the drought in November last year, water catchments have received around 24 per cent less rainfall than normal.