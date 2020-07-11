A person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a house caught fire in the Auckland suburb of Glen Eden this morning.

Firefighters are still at the scene of the fire on Evans Rd, which started in the bottom of the two-storey property.

They were called at 11.40am, and four units were sent to the scene.

A Fire Service New Zealand spokesman said one person was helped by an ambulance officer after suffering from smoke inhalation.

A fire investigator was on their way to the scene. The cause of the blaze is not yet known.