Health Minister Chris Hipkins is revealing the Government's response to the third person to have escaped from managed isolation within a week.

He will also provide an update to his request to the Health Ministry to up its testing game to the recommendation of 4000 tests per day.

Earlier today Air Commodore Darryn Webb confirmed that a man had cut through fence ties to escape the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton last night and bought booze from a liquor store on Te Rapa Road before returning about half an hour later.

A man who served him said he spent just two minutes in the store and bought a four pack of Leffe Blonde and a pinot noir.

He said the man paid by cash. Because of this every single note and coin in the register had to be cleaned this morning.

The man said it wasn't until this morning that police contacted the shop and asked to see footage from last night.

"We've wiped down all the counters with sanitiser and we trashed all the empty boxes he touched," said the man.

The man who escaped is due to appear in court later today.

Webb said that health officials had given advice to the store owner, which had not been given to the Countdown in Auckland that was visited by a man who escaped managed isolation at The Stamford Plaza on Tuesday night.

"As we have said repeatedly - actions such as these are completely unacceptable," said Webb.

"Returnees are given clear instructions and information about what their responsibilities are. Managed isolation is a critical part in our defence against Covid-19, and it is up to each and every person entering this country to play their part and abide by the law.

"We take any breach of the Covid-19 rules very seriously. Wilfully leaving our facilities will not be tolerated, and the appropriate action will be taken."

Third escape in a week

This is third person to escape from managed isolation within a week.

On Saturday, a woman jumped two fences at the Pullman Hotel shortly before 6.20pm and was located soon after a couple of blocks away at 8pm on Anzac Ave. She is appearing in the Auckland District Court on Monday.

On Tuesday night, a man sneaked through a gap in the fence at the Stamford Plaza and visited a Countdown Supermarket before returning 70 minutes later.

Yesterday Webb and Cabinet Minister Megan Woods said a review of the system had been done, and there would be a 24/7 police presence at every one of the quarantine and managed isolation facilities.

There will also be a lead security person at each facility.

"We expect to have these people on site in the next 24 to 48 hours," Webb said yesterday.

Both escapees from the Pullman and the Stamford had been from outdoor smoking areas, but a decision had been made not to close these. Instead they would be monitored all the time, and in circumstances where that was not possible, they would be closed.