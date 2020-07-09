A serious crash is causing long delays in Auckland's Waterview Tunnel early this morning.

Motorists are being warned that State Highway 20 has been reduced to one lane near the Richardson Rd overbridge just after the tunnel, heading towards Mt Roskill.

"Long delays building through the southbound Waterview Tunnel.

"Please delay your journey or use SH1 to travel south this morning," the NZ Transport Agency said just after 8am.

An update at 8.45am said the road heading out of the tunnel, towards Mt Roskill, still remains reduced to one lane.

Traffic through the Waterview Tunnel, heading towards Mt Roskill and the Auckland International Airport, remains heavy just before 9.30am. Image / Google

People are now being told to delay their travel time if possible, use a different route - or expect huge delays.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a person had suffered a medical event and is in a serious condition.

St John said it had been called to a series of car crashes near the Maioro Rd side of the tunnel between about 7.20am and 7.36am.

As a result, paramedics had treated a total of four people with minor injuries. None of those people needed hospital treatment.

At least two crashes just after 7.30am

The congestion comes after crashes on both sides of the tunnel were reported just after 7.30am.

Shortly before 8am, the northbound crash was completely cleared and all lanes in the tunnel were open again.

Police confirmed that that was a nose-to-tail crash that resulted in no injuries. Police are also still there, however, the spokeswoman said.

SH20 SOUTHBOUND WATERVIEW TUNNEL - 8:05AM

Meanwhile, a breakdown is also blocking a lane near the Spaghetti Junction heading south from SH16.

The far left lane is blocked and motorists are being told to merge to pass with extra care and to expect some delays this morning.