Stamford Plaza guests are angry at the "selfish act" of a man who tested positive for Covid-19 absconding from isolation to visit a central Auckland supermarket, saying there would be no reason to leave.

The man who arrived from India on July 3 went straight into managed isolation at the Auckland hotel.

However, on Tuesday evening he left the hotel without permission, slipping through a gap in the fencing and evading security staff.

Prince Rana, who also arrived from India on July 3 and went into managed isolation at the same hotel, told the Herald he didn't understand why the man left as they were all given a detailed welcome pack saying they could order anything they needed online.

"Here we are getting everything we need. No problems at all. Everything is fantastic," he said.

Guests have to wear masks when they leave their rooms and have to give their details and room numbers before going for a walk in the outside area. Photo / Viral Vala

He said guests could order groceries and clothes online and the orders would be dropped off at reception. Also, their rooms have wifi and a television.

"There is no need to go outside. Everything is easily available."

Rana believed the "stupid" man must not have read the welcome note.

He labelled the man's absconding a "selfish act" and said other guests in the hotel are angry about the situation as nobody wants to get or spread Covid-19.

"He was just thinking about himself ... It's really hard for the country as they worked hard for a long time [to eradicate Covid-19]," Rana said.

He added after the man fled and two new cases of Covid-19 were announced, guests were advised to stay indoors so staff could sanitise the facility.

Rana said he has remained in his room the whole time - except for once when he had to speak to staff - as he is scared to catch the virus.

Also, after the man fled, the hotel sent out another letter to guests reiterating that people can order anything they needed online and that the hotel staff are there to help with anything.

Rana said a "welcome home" sign was put up this morning at a building across the road from the Stamford Plaza, which also stated: "stay safe" and "please stay indoors".

A "welcome home" note was put up across the road after a man fled isolation at the Stamford Plaza. Photo / Viral Vala

The guest said he didn't find the note negative, but believed the residents may be scared that other guests may flee and spread the virus.

Another guest who also arrived at the Auckland hotel on the same day from India, Viral Vala, said he and his wife, Toral Vadher, saw the people putting up the sign when they were eating breakfast.

He said he found the note "positive" and wanted to thank them and others who are supporting Kiwis coming back home to New Zealand.

He added that they had exchanged a friendly wave with the people from across the road.

Vala said he was also angry that the man fled the hotel, saying that the facilities were very good and he was happy with the meals provided.

Toral Vadher and Viral Vala are both staying in managed isolation at the Stamford Plaza. Photo / Viral Vala

He explained that since staying at the hotel, he had been getting daily calls from staff to check if they needed anything, and that they were following proper protocol with temperature checks.

Since the man absconded, Vala said security gates had increased around the entrance of the building, and in the areas where they are allowed to walk.

Guests have been able to leave their rooms again tonight, with Vala noting that three navy officers were monitoring guests in the walking area, along with the two usual security guards.

He added that staff have been monitoring people more closely since the man's escape.

He also said guests have to wear masks when they leave their rooms and have to give their details and room numbers before going for a walk in the outside area.

Since the man absconded more security gates have been put up around the entrance of the building, and in the areas where they are allowed to walk. Photo / Viral Vala

Vala said he didn't understand why the man left, and believed people should just stay at the hotel until they are allowed to leave.

The 32-year-old man who fled isolation for 70 minutes earlier told the Herald he felt "totally fine" but was "very stressed" about the situation he is in.

He questioned the version of events around his escape and diagnosis, which was released by the Health Minister and police.

When asked why he felt the could leave the hotel, he said several times: "No one told me anything."

The man said had been given "no evidence" that his Covid-19 test was positive.

However, he did test positive for the virus yesterday.

Police have confirmed he will be charged, and that he will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Security at mandatory quarantine and isolation hotels are being reviewed as a result of the man's actions.