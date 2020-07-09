Four teenagers are among six males who have been arrested following a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries in Levin.

The six arrested are aged 15, 15, 17, 18, 23 and 44. They were either patched gang members or associates, police report.

A search warrant was executed in the town of Levin yesterday and four firearms were recovered by officers, as well as some stolen property.

All have been charged with two aggravated robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

The 44-year-old, meanwhile, has also been charged with assaulting police and cannabis-related offending.

All are scheduled to appear in Palmerston North District Court this afternoon.