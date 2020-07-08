Fallen trees in an Auckland suburb have damaged three power poles and a parked car as stormy weather rocks the north.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Banks Rd, Mt Wellington, this afternoon where trees had fallen across a residential road, pulling at least one power pole down with them.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said damage to three power poles and a car was reported.

A Vector spokeswoman said power was now back on in the area.

Advertisement

"For community safety reasons, we shut down power to the area for around an hour, to allow for crews to arrive on site and assess what had happened," she said.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Auckland was currently under a strong wind watch, and in the hour leading up to 3.30pm the strongest gust recorded near the site was 78km/h.

The forecasts for Auckland include gusts up to 110km/h, and other parts of the city show gusts between 80 and 100km/h.

"We've been expecting the strong winds for the last couple of days," Ferris said.

Today it has been "somewhat stormy" in Auckland with strong winds, showers, and a little bit of hail.

But locals can look forward to a "relatively nice" next few days, with the bad weather expected to ease later today.

"Everything basically wraps up tonight," Ferris said.

"The strong wind watch is due to expire at 8pm ... overnight those winds will pull back."

Advertisement

There may still be a bit of wind on Thursday morning, but the weather should clear throughout the day and give Auckland a "relatively nice run" for a couple of days.