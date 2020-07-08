Trying to stop someone from drink driving earned a Dunedin Good Samaritan a broken pelvis for her efforts, after she was dragged along the road by the car.

The woman tried to intervene when she saw a 29-year-old intoxicated woman getting into her car on Dunedin's South Rd about midnight on Saturday.

When she tried to grab the keys from the ignition the driver took off, dragging the woman a short distance along the road, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The woman's pelvis was broken in three separate places.

The driver was charged with careless driving causing injury and injuring with intent.

Dunedin police also dealt with two drink drivers in the past day.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested and charged with a third or subsequent drink driving offence after she failed to stop when she hit another vehicle at a red light in central Dunedin at 5.30pm yesterday.

She was observed by police braking hard at the intersection of Great King St and St Andrew St, and was later stopped. She recorded an excess breath alcohol level of 647mcg.

She was also charged with failing to ascertain injury.

A 26-year-old man was also charged with drink driving on Middleton Rd at 12.42am yesterday.

He recorded and excess breath alcohol level of 772mcg.