Tie down the trampoline and secure the rubbish bins before you leave the house - strong winds and a chance of tornadoes are on the forecast today.

Aucklanders are being warned of severe weather early this morning, as a strong wind watch is in place over much of the North Island - including Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula, Waitomo and the Bay of Plenty west of Pāpāmoa.

The MetService says people can expect "damaging winds" around the city, with a peak wind strength from about 9am onwards before that eases late in the day.

"If there are thunderstorms around, the wind could get stronger and even small tornadoes are possible," the weather authority said.

The possibility of tornadoes striking is considered to be a "low chance" at this stage but people are being warned to stay alert still.

MetService meteorologist April Clark says strong westerly gales could gust up to 110km/h in exposed places in Auckland.

"Lots of showers around - some are going to be heavy and there is a chance of localised thunderstorms.

"People are going to notice it's going to be very windy. There is a very low chance of localised tornadoes about the coast."

A tornado causes havoc on a property in Franklyne Rd in Otara on June 27. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Workers assess the damage at a bathroom supply store in East Tāmaki after a tornado ripped through on Saturday, June 27. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It comes just over a week after a number of tornadoes ripped through parts of the country on Saturday, June 27, including in parts of South Auckland.

People in Papatoetoe, East Tāmaki and Ōtara, in particular, were left picking up the pieces after trampolines and roofs were lifted and properties damaged.

A temperature high of 13C is on the cards for the City of Sails and an overnight low of 8C.

Gusts of up to 110km/h forecast in Auckland

Winds gusts of up to 110km/h are expected in exposed parts of the city and there will be frequent showers - possibly heavy and thundery.

Just before 6am, the windiest place in the country was Auckland's North Shore - with gusts of up to 52km/h recorded.

Fire and Emergency NZ reported no weather-related call-outs last night.

A Coastguard spokeswoman said they too had a quiet night, but that they had been monitoring the Manukau Harbour area, which had seen winds suddenly pick up to 69 knots - about 127km/h - just after 5am.

Auckland is also on notice for possible power outages.

A heavy snow watch is in place for Taihape, when snow is expected to lower to 600m - with a period of heavy snow about 800m - between 2pm and 9pm today.

"Snow amounts may approach warning criteria above 800m," locals are told.