There are two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Both cases are women - one in her 20s and the other 30s - and are from the same family.

They are from Afghanistan. Both were found to be positive on the day three test after arriving in New Zealand.

They are both in managed isolation - it has been 67 days since community transmission was last detected in NZ.

There is now no one hospitalised with Covid-19 - a patient previously in an Auckland hospital has been released.

There are 22 active cases in NZ, all in managed isolation.

There have been 1186 confirmed cases in New Zealand.

There were 1641 tests yesterday.

New Health Minister Chris Hipkins has asked officials to increase testing in the coming days and weeks.

He said New Zealand does not need to be testing around its peak - which was around 12,000 - but it was important testing still occurs.

The aim was for about 4000 a day, Hipkins said.

He said the current level of testing "isn't meeting the Government's expectations."

Hipkins - fronting his first Covid-19 update since being made Health Minister last week - said doctors needed to exercise their own judgement when it came to who was tested.

He said there were no capacity issues - the Government can get up to around 13,000 tests a day if needed.

But officials don't need to get that high at the moment, he said.

"We're not close to that level at the moment."

Hipkins is meeting with officials later this week to get to the bottom of why the number of testing has gone down.

He said New Zealand "certainly" has capacity for surge testing.

Hipkins said he has already talked to officials about the testing issue today. There was an "absolute sense of urgency" around the issue and officials were made aware of this.

He said the Government needed to show compassion to those in isolation.

Yesterday, there was one new case – a man in his 20s who arrived from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney.

He was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival.

The Public Health Unit will be interviewing the man to find out more details.

Hipkins will also be questioned on the progress of the investigation into a massive leak of Covid-19 related information to the media.

The inquiry was launched to uncover "exactly who" did it and why Covid-19 patient details were leaked.

Hipkins appointed former solicitor-general Mike Heron, QC, to lead the probe into the massive Covid-19 privacy breach.

The Herald revealed on Saturday that the personal details of 18 active cases had been leaked in a spreadsheet, including their names and dates of births. Two other media outlets have also reported seeing the document.