Moments after the car he was in collided with a truck, a young man covered in blood sat on the side of the road in shock, as the car with his friends inside burst into flames.

One of the first people at the scene after the crash - on King Edward St in Dunedin, in the early hours of Saturday - has described the horrific aftermath and the words that the surviving occupant said to her.

Abbey Reid told Stuff that after seeing the car burst into flames, she suddenly spotted a young man sitting down on the pavement. He was covered in blood and visibly in shock.

He told her he had been in the vehicle.

"My friends are in there," she said he had told her.

Reid told the website that it was impossible to get anywhere near the vehicle and she did not see or hear anyone inside it at that time.

It is understood the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash - a truck - tried desperately to douse the flames using a handheld fire extinguisher.

The man Reid saw was taken to hospital with serious conditions while the truck driver, who initially suffered moderate injuries, was discharged from hospital later that day.

Police later confirmed two people had been killed in the collision which happened about 3.30am.

The victims have since been identified as friends and workmates Josiah Mani, originally from Papua New Guinea, and Christchurch man William Quin, who was studying at the University of Otago.

'An amazing, humble person'

It is understood that all three men in the car worked at Mainland Poultry in Waikouaiti and that one of them had had their last day there on Friday.

A close friend of one of the men said it was like losing his own son.

Dallas Wade described Mani as "an amazing, humble person" who did not have much, but gave whatever he had to others.

"I'm still in shock, really," Wade said.

"I was a bit of dad to him. It's very devastating."

Wade paid tribute to a young man, originally from Papua New Guinea, who worked hard to provide for his family back in the islands.

He had teamed up with the rugby club Mani was a part of - the Kia Toa Tigers - to raise funds to help repatriate his body back to PNG.

"He worked hard to support his family here and at home in Papua New Guinea and now Josiah needs our help to return him home and funeral costs," Wade said.

The club has set up a Givealittle page to help with the fundraising effort and have named the page: Josiah Mani - Lets get you home.

By 8.30am today, just over $5200 had been raised.

Among those who have donated are friends, colleagues and teammates who have described Mani as a humble young man who was a mate to all.

"You touched many people with your carefree easy-going nature," one wrote.

"Rest in love and peace, mate. Until we meet again."