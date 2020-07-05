

Police are seeking information after a driver in their 70s died in a crash near Taradale on Sunday night.

The crash happened on Springfield Rd, between Napier City Council's Redclyffe Transfer Station and the Otatara Pa Historic Reserve.

It was reported at 11.56pm after the vehicle was discovered beside the road.

There appeared to have been no witnesses and there was no evidence that any other vehicle was involved, according to Eastern Police District road policing commander inspector Matt Broderick.

Police were on Monday morning still trying to contact family of the deceased, aged in their 70s, and believed the vehicle could have left the road several minutes before it was discovered.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three appliances attended the scene and one St John's ambulance was called, but the driver was understood to have died at the scene.

Broderick said anyone with information which could be linked to the death, including about the crash, the victim and the vehicle should contact Hawke's Bay Serious Crash Unit Senior Constable Tim Rowe or contact police on 105.

The fatality happened just a few-hundred metres from where another driver aged in their 70s died as a vehicle left Waiohiki Rd and crashed into a tree on the boundary of the Napier Golf Club's course about 9am on May 14.