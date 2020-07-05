Kiwi nurse Jenny McGee has enjoyed a reunion with her high profile patient British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing St today.

In a series of snaps released on Twitter the UK leader is shown enjoying a cup of tea with intensive care nurse "Jenny from New Zealand" and Luis Pitarma from Portugal as the NHS marks 72 years of health care.

"This evening I was honoured to host those who looked after me at St Thomas' Hospital, at Downing Street, as we celebrate 72 years of our incredible NHS," wrote Johnson.

The pictures show Johnson, McGee and Pitarma sharing a joke with their former patient, while enjoying high tea in his backyard. They were also joined by doctors Nick Price and Nicholas Hart.

The pair were singled out by the Prime Minister after he was treated for Covid-19 at St Thomas' Hospital in April. He credited them both for saving his life recounting how the pair sat by his bed for 48 hours, nursing him when his life hung in the balance.

Invercargill-born Jenny McGee was singled out by Johnson as one of the nurses integral to his recovery - after he spent three nights in intensive care, where he was given oxygen but was not on a ventilator.

The 35-year-old, who has worked as an intensive care nurse for a decade, later revealed how the pair talked about New Zealand and her home town.

"It was totally out of the blue," she said of Johnson's public message of praise.

McGee kept vigil at Johnson's bedside for two days as he lay in intensive care.

"We were constantly observing, we're constantly monitoring," she told TVNZ.

When asked if she was nervous to be tending to the PM, McGee said because of her experience she "was not fazed".

Johnson received no special treatment different to other patients at the NHS, McGee said.

The 55-year-old spent a week at St Thomas' hospital, three of those nights in an intensive care unit.

The toughest part of that time was the speculation about Johnson's health, she said.

"There was a lot of media interest in him being in hospital, and to be honest, that's probably the toughest thing of the lot."

Her efforts also won the praise of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who contacted McGee on Facebook.

"She said how proud she was of me and the country was so proud. It's so heartwarming and something I'll never forget."