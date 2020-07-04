Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be upsetting to some readers.

The family of an Auckland businessman who took his own life during the liquidation of his company have spoken out about the tragedy.



Lloyd Green was found dead in December 2016.



Green had mental health issues that he hid from his family and close friends.

But when his business went under, he could no longer cope, Stuff reported today.

Green owned Great Barrier Island Rent-A-Car but in 2015 he was taken to court by a contractor for work done but not paid for.

The contractor won the case and Green's estranged wife Fiona told Stuff the total of the claim and legal bills was less than $10,000.

Green could not pay the sum immediately so a liquidator was appointed in February 2016.

Fiona Green understood her husband had tried to settle the bill but could not.

The bill kept rising as the liquidator's fees added up and Stuff reported that the last report - dated February 2020 - stated $119,000 was owed.

The report also showed Green's business owed around $9000 in unpaid tax and a further $50,000 to unsecured creditors.



After Green died his estranged wife paid the liquidator $80,000 in a bid to settle the matter - but it is still unresolved.



Fiona Green said her husband had "stuffed up" and acknowledged he should have paid his account earlier.

However during the liquidation process he was unable to work and the bills were mounting.

Fiona Green said her husband had built the business over 20 years and poured his "blood, sweat and tears" into it, working about 70 hours each week.

On top of his mental health issues, the loss of his livelihood was "the final straw".

"We felt absolutely helpless because we had no one we could turn to. He felt like a burden and [the liquidation] put extra pressure on someone that was already fragile," she told Stuff.

"I'm not sure what the answer is here but there needs to be another way, another process so it doesn't drag on as long as it has."

She described Green as an "energetic, lively, person" who had "a pure heart of gold" and "was very selfless".





But seeing his decline in the lead up to his death was "tough".

Green moved in with his mother three weeks before he died after he was given notice to leave his property on Great Barrier Island.

The Coroner's report stated: "Mr Green's brother says Mr Green saw this as the end of his life on Great Barrier Island," Stuff reported.

"Mr Green's mother described her son as a 'people person' who got on well with others. He was not one to show his emotions. While he appeared in good spirits, she believed he may have been depressed due to the stressors he was experiencing at the time."

Fiona Green said she spoke out about the death in a bid to help other families.





WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:



• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.