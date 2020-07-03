A threat has been made against students of Sacred Heart College in Auckland and the authorities are investigating where it came from.

There is no evidence to suggest there was any validity in the threat but police went to the school today as a precaution.

The threat was made against the students last night, Auckland City Inspector Grae Anderson said.



"Police will maintain a presence at the school throughout the afternoon and have been working closely with school staff.

Advertisement

"We are making a number of inquiries to identify the source of the threat."

Police were at the gates of the school but couldn't go into details of the threat because of the ongoing investigation.

Sacred Heart College principal Steve Dooley alerted parents to the threat in an email this afternoon.

"Police say there is little evidence to suggest any validity in this threat, however, we are taking this very seriously and following the lead and guidance provided by the police."