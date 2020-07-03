

Temperatures are set to fall to freezing over the weekend in Hawke's Bay.

MetService meteorologist Andy Best said temperatures fell into the minuses in Central Hawke's Bay on Friday morning, with lows of zero expected in Hastings on Saturday.

"Looking at Napier, they had a minimum of 5C on Friday morning and 5C on Thursday morning," he said.

"For comparison, the lowest July minimum on record for Napier was -3.6C.

"Hastings was warmer at 5.8C on Friday morning, while Thursday morning saw temperatures of 4C, while Mahia had lows of 7C on Thursday and Friday."

Waipukurau and Wairoa experienced lows of -1C on Friday morning, with highs of 11C and 12C respectively.

Best said temperatures will initially remain low over the weekend before a steady climb at the beginning of next week.

"Early Saturday morning, Hastings will see a minimum of zero degrees and highs of 15C, while Napier will see lows of 1C," he said.

"Saturday night will see temperatures of about 3C in Hastings and 5C in Napier."

Daytime temperatures are set to stay warm, at around 16 to 17C on Sunday, with similar on Monday.