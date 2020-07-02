A father charged with dangerous driving after his 6-year-old son died in a crash now faces a new charge of manslaughter.

The 30-year-old, who has interim name suppression, will stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch next year.

Justice Cameron Mander confirmed this morning that a two-week trial will begin on July 26, 2021.

The man was originally charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Advertisement

The court heard today that a new charge of manslaughter has now been laid.

Through his lawyer Andrew McCormick, he pleaded not guilty today.

He will next appear in court on September 4.

The father was charged after a crash at the bend of Lehmans Rd and River Rd near Rangiora Racecourse on November 5 last year.

The vehicle hit the Ashley River stopbank and launched across the bank and into trees, before it caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved.