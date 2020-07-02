A police helicopter has been called in to help with search to find a pig hunter who has failed to walk out of bush in Northland this afternoon.

The alarm was raised after one hunter walked out of bush off Kaiikanui Rd, near Helena Bay, about 1pm today. However, the last time he saw his hunting mate was about 12 hours earlier at 1.30am today.

A police spokesman said the hunters had gone in together but had somehow become separated.

The police helicopter from Auckland was on it's way to the Northland location and scheduled to arrive just after 3.30pm.

A Search and Rescue police team, from Whangārei, were setting up a base on Kaiikanui Rd, near Mimiwhangata Rd.

There is plenty of steep bush land in the rural area.