Anyone looking to hit the slopes was in for a great day today.

Skiers at the Cardrona Alpine Resort in the South Island were promised one after snow blanketed the area overnight.

The ski resort posted a photo of a skier looking out to the vast whiteness as the sun was just peaking through early this morning.

"It's shaping up to be a gorgeous day up here," it said on its Twitter page.

Advertisement

"The snow-making guns are on and [temperatures] are low, so wrap up warm and we'll see you up here."

It’s shaping up to be a gorgeous day up here! The snowmaking guns are on and temps are low so wrap up warm and we’ll see you up here!

📷: Mat Woods pic.twitter.com/KbP87Yz3BV — Cardrona NZ (@CardronaNZ) July 1, 2020

Aidan Powiz shared some fun times playing in the snow in Taihape this morning.

Despite the chilly conditions, he and his family were seen rolling up giant snowballs and throwing them at each other - much to the amusements of the young boys he was pictured with.

READ MORE:

• Wild weather: Monster waves slam capital, snow shuts North Island roads

• Weather: Snow, freezing temperatures close Desert Rd; gales, monster waves hit coast

• Weather: Wild winds, heavy snow and waves of up to 11m recorded

• Let it snow: White gold arrives just in time for Whakapapa's opening

While roads in Waiōuru were reminiscent of scenes from The Chronicles of Narnia - with only lamp posts and trees breaking through the white-covered streets.

Marg Madsen posted a number of picturesque photos from the Ruapehu District on Facebook.

Some photos showed just how thick the snow fell in some parts - with cars and bins covered in it.

Waiouru woke to snow-covered streets this morning. Photo / Supplied

A snowy morning in Waiōuru today. Photo / Marg Madsen

Desert Rd still closed

State Highway 1 from Waiōuru to Rangipō (Desert Rd) and Taihape-Napier Rd was still closed just before midday.

Advertisement

Contractors at the scene were still working to clear the snow and authorities said they expected another update on the road conditions early this afternoon.

The NZ Transport Agency Central North Island posted a photograph online showing a lone truck sweeping snow away as it is totally surrounded by it.

UPDATE 11:50AM, THU 2 JUL#SH1 Waiouru to Rangipo (Desert Rd) & Taihape-Napier Rd remains CLOSED. Contractors are working on clearing the #snow & we expect an update on road conditions at 1pm. Please drive carefully & plan ahead on the detour via SH49, SH4, SH46 & 47. ^AP pic.twitter.com/N2WCxuFohZ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) July 1, 2020

Road snowfall warnings lifted

Earlier heavy snow and road snowfall warnings have been lifted, the MetService said just before 12.30pm.

Those warnings earlier applied to areas including Taihape and the Ruahine Range.

Weather authorities said snow flurries in those areas are now clearing and no further significant accumulation was on the forecast.

Road snowfall warnings earlier placed over these areas have all been lifted: Napier-Taupō Road (State Highway 5), Desert Rd (SH1), Remutaka Hill Rd (SH2), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Haast Pass (SH6), Lindis Pass (SH8), Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd (SH94) and the Dunedin to Waitati Highway (SH1).