The head of a ferry transport company is "disappointed" after a stinging email was sent to staff from a manager at 3am telling them to jump ship if they weren't prepared to navigate an uncertain future together.

The late night email, sent by the business's fleet operations officer Megan Watson, lambasted workers over complaining about the company not yet returning to normal schedules after the Covid lockdown.

The lengthy missive detailed how she was "tired and sad" at dealing with the ongoing admonishment from staff and outlined pressures her team was under.

She then fired broadsides at disaffected employees saying they could pack in their jobs if they weren't prepared to ride out the post-lockdown storm.

"I get it - if you aren't up for it - cool - go do something else - otherwise stay and working with us for a future = be on the journey [sic]," she blasted the workers.

"Let me know - seriously - for the long haul - are you in or are you out?"

But company chief executive officer Mike Horne told the Herald the official communication from one of their managers went against the business' values and culture.

"Fullers360's Board and leadership are disappointed by the recent communication shared by one of our managers to our staff, as it was not aligned with our values and culture.

"We are working to resolve the situation and provide the appropriate support."

Horne said the entire team had been operating under significant pressure during the pandemic and praised their commitment to the job, making special mention of how workers put their own health at risk to keep ferries running.

"Our people have worked exceptionally hard throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and have maintained great courage and passion for their roles at an unprecedented time. The dedication of our staff has enabled Fullers360 to continue to deliver services through all alert levels, despite the inherent risk this posed to their own personal health, and we applaud them for that."

While there was a desire to return all services to pre-Covid levels, an instant return to full normal services would put the company's recovery, and the ferry network, at risk. he said.

"It is critical to plan for a long-term, sustainable service, which includes bringing services back on stream as passenger numbers make them viable."