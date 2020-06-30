Auckland's controversial request to take an extra 200 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River will now be heard by a board of inquiry.

Environment Minister David Parker has referred the controversial application - lodged by the council in 2013 for future use - to a board of inquiry under Part 6AA of the Resource Management Act 1991.

Parker said the sourcing of drinking water for Auckland was nationally significant and the application affected not only Auckland but also other activities in the Waikato and the river itself.

"The inquiry will need to consider the viability of alternatives, including the treatment of storm and/or wastewater. Water taken for Auckland from the Waikato already includes treated water from outfalls from storm water and treated wastewater upstream of its take."

The board of inquiry will be made up of three people and led by a current or retired Environment Court judge.

The Waikato River Authority has been asked to name an appointee to the board of inquiry, which it is entitled to do under section 29(5) of the Waikato-Tainui Raupatu Claims (Waikato River) Settlement Act 2010.

The inquiry comes after the Government, Waikato Regional Council and Hamilton City Council have been working with Auckland and other interested parties over several months to come up with a solution to Auckland's water crisis.

Waikato Regional Council chairman Russ Rimmington last week slammed the Auckland Council for its backhanded approach over the application for an extra 200 million litres a day. He instead supported it taking 100 million litres a day during high flow periods.

Yesterday the Waikato River Authority said Auckland should pay for more water from the Waikato River and suggested up to 10 cents a litre, or $20 million a day, to support the restoration and protection of the Waikato River.

