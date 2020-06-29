A successful Hawke's Bay cricketer and businessman who assaulted a string of women by groping them and then running away has been declined parole.

Jason Trembath, now 31, was jailed after he admitted indecently assaulting 11 women, and one charge of making an intimate visual recording and distributing the material by posting on a Facebook page.

He was found not guilty of rape by a jury, before being sentenced to five years and four months imprisonment in June last year.

Trembath, who carried out the assaults in Napier, Havelock North, Taradale and Rotorua in late 2017, appeared before the Parole Board on June 12 and was not expecting to be paroled.

His lawyer asked the board to instruct prison authorities to provide him with psychological counselling.

The board said it did not have the power to make such an instruction, but could request a full psychological assessment.

Depending on the outcome, Trembath could receive one-on-one psychological counselling.

The board said it would see Trembath again by the end of the year.