WorkSafe has been notified of a fatality at Ranana where a workplace incident has been unfolding.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the Whanganui River Rd around 9.25am.
A Police spokeswoman said St John has reached the scene via helicopter and the Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it understands a tractor was involved.
She said WorkSafe is making inquiries to establish what its next steps might be, including whether or not it will launch an investigation.
