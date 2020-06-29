WorkSafe has been notified of a fatality at Ranana where a workplace incident has been unfolding.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Whanganui River Rd around 9.25am.

A Police spokeswoman said St John has reached the scene via helicopter and the Serious Crash Unit has been dispatched.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it understands a tractor was involved.

She said WorkSafe is making inquiries to establish what its next steps might be, including whether or not it will launch an investigation.

More to come.