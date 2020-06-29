A fire has ripped through a North Shore restaurant, prompting fire crews from across Auckland to respond.

Multiple calls were made to emergency services shortly after 9.30pm Monday reporting that Campbells Bay restaurant El Greco was ablaze, said Fire and Emergency.

Northern shift manager Craig Dally said crews found the first floor of the three-storey building well alight when they arrived.

Four crews were working to control the blaze at The Esplanade address.

Advertisement

There were no reports of injuries, Dally said.