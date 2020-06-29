Footage posted by New Zealand Police on Facebook shows how the Eagle helicopter helped officers on the ground find and arrest two suspects in the theft of a motorcycle.

The footage, taken from the helicopter, shows ground staff chasing the two suspects, who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle.

It shows the suspect taking off at speed and police on the ground having to chase them.

Footage posted on social media shows how the Eagle helped capture two suspects. Photo / NZ Police

Eagle helicopter staff was able to help ground staff find the suspects, helping them navigate, and directing them towards the driveway the suspects had turned into.

The two suspects were arrested and taken into custody.

They will now appear in court.

The incident was filmed around 4am on Sunday morning in Papakura.

Social media users applauded the police for the chase and the arrest of the two suspects.

"Thank you for the work you do in the area," one person said.

"Great catch Eagle. Our bird in the sky," another person commented.