From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Phil Twyford on America's Cup spy claims30 Jun, 2020 2:49pm 3 minutes to read
Board of inquiry to hear Auckland's water application30 Jun, 2020 3:28pm 2 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 2 minutes to read
A retired or current Environment Court judge will lead the water inquiry.
- Quick Read
Test your brains with the Herald's afternoon quiz.
- 2 minutes to read
Golriz Ghahraman says she felt 'awful' about Rose Matafeo being axed.