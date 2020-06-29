The money raised on Twitter to buy flowers for Dr Ashley Bloomfield has instead been donated to charity and used to buy four personal alarms for people who need them.

The Aunties, one of the two charities who received the money, has announced it used the $1284 it received to purchase four Safelet personal alarms.

I wanted to again give heartfelt thanks to @FoxyLustyGrover + all who donated to buy Dr Bloomfield 🌸🌸.

DB said he’d rather it went to charity instead, so we received $1284.

And here’s what your $$$ went to.

4 personal safety alarms.

Ty so much. pic.twitter.com/akBQxBG8Fd — The Aunties (@aunties_the) June 29, 2020

The money was raised following the controversy between Health Minister David Clark and director general of health Bloomfield.

When Clark was criticised by some and seen to have "thrown Bloomfield under the bus" over the two positive cases of Covid-19 that were allowed to leave isolation early and travel to Wellington, New Zealanders banded together to defend Bloomfield.

In an effort to show Bloomfield that they did not stand with Clark on his views, a fundraiser was set up on Twitter last week to send "blooms for Bloomfield".

It all started when a Kiwi wanted to do something nice for Bloomfield and send him some flowers.

The Twitter user shared her bank details and her plan on Twitter this morning and invited others to chip in, if they felt like it.

More than $1800 was raised, in less than six hours, with the intention of sending Bloomfield some flowers and cupcakes as a thank you for the work he has been doing.

So here is the plan. Florist is Four Seasons, they do a BIG BUNCH and then a small matching bouquet so in theory Dr Ashley Bloomfield can keep the large bunch at work and take home the small or whatever suits him.



Any excess $$$ will go to a Charity he has previously identified. https://t.co/PWC7VCUe0Y — Level One Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 24, 2020

Afterwards, and following comments from Bloomfield, it was decided the money would instead go to charity, namely The Aunties and Shakti.